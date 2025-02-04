AISSEE 2025: Exam for Classes VI, IX on April 5

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the schedule for the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Exam for the academic session 2025-26. The notification for the exam schedule is released for Class VI and XI students.

The exam is conducted for those students who are willing to be admission in Sainik schools and new Sainik schools established across the country. According to the notice dated February 3, 2025, the exam will be conducted on April 5, Saturday.

"In continuation to the Public Notice dated 13.01.2025 regarding the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE)-2025 for admission to Class VI and Class IX in Sainik Schools / New Sainik Schools across the country, for the academic year 2025-26, in Pen Paper mode (OMR Sheets based), given below is the schedule for the Examination:



Class VI & Class IX: 5th April, 2025 (Saturday)," the notice read



Further, it advised candidates to visit official website(s) of NTA, i.e. https://nta.ac.in/, https://exams.nta.ac.in/AISSEE/regularly for the latest update. For any clarification, candidates may write to NTA aissee@nta.ac.in or call NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000, it further added.



Once the candidate has passed the AISSEE, they will have to undergo e-counselling as per the rank secured by them. At present, there are a total of 33 Sainik Schools across the country, as stated by the Indian Express.