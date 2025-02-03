Planning to register for JEE Main 2025 Session 2? Now is the time!

The registration process for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 Session 2 has officially started as of February 1. Interested candidates can submit their applications online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Steps to apply for JEE Mains 2025 Session II:

Step 1: Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the registration link for JEE Main 2025 Session 2

Step 3: Fill out the application form with necessary credentials such as personal and academic

Step 4: Upload the documents

Step 5: Pay the examination fee

Step 6: Download for future reference

The important documents for JEE Main Session 2 registrations are: scanned passport-sized photograph, scanned signature, category and Person with Disabilities (PwD) certificate (if applicable) and identity proof such as Aadhaar, bank passbook with photo or ration card.

With regards to who can apply for Session 2, here are the details:

1. New Applicants

Candidates who did not apply for Session 1 can register afresh.

2. Session 1 candidates

Those who have already applied for Session 1 but wish to appear for Session 2 must log in using their existing application number and password, fill out a new application form, and pay the exam fee separately.

The interested candidates must have secured a minimum of 75% marks in their Class XII Board exams or be in the top 20 percentile of their respective boards.

For SC/ST (Schedule Castes/Schedule Tribes) candidates, the qualifying mark is at least 65% in Class XII.

According to The Business Standard, the last date to apply is February 25 at 9 pm, with the deadline for fee payment set for 11.50 pm on the same day. The exam is scheduled to be conducted from April 1 to April 8, 2025.