DTE Karnataka announces diploma exam results 2024

The Department of Technical Education (DTE), Karnataka, has officially released the results for the November/December 2024 diploma examinations, reported moneycontrol.com



The results were made available on February 3, 2025, at 3.00 pm. Students who appeared for the exams can check their results on the official BTELinx web portal and the DTE website.



How to check DTE Karnataka diploma result 2025

Here are the steps to view your results



1. Visit the official websites at btelinx.in or dtek.karnataka.gov.in.

2. Go to the "Examinations" section.

3. Click on the "Diploma December 2024 Exam" link.

4. Select your course.

5. Enter the required details (registration number and date of birth).

6. Click "Submit".

7. Your result will appear on the screen.

8. Download and save the result PDF for future reference.



Details included in the mark sheet

The DTE Karnataka Diploma Marksheet 2025 will include the following details:



- Student's name

- Registration number

- Course name

- Total marks

- Marks obtained

- Course/subject codes

- Result status

- Maximum marks

- Result date



Candidates are further advised to regularly check the official website, dtek.karnataka.gov.in, for any further updates or information.