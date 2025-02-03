CUET PG 2025 application deadline extended! Apply now!

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the registration dates for the Common University Entrance Test - Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2025 application.

Candidates can now complete and submit their application forms for the CUET PG 2025 exam by February 8, 2025, by 11.50 pm.



How to apply?

The CUET PG 2025 application form is available on the official NTA website at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG. Candidates interested in taking the exam should register and submit their application forms before the final date.



Here are a few steps to apply for the CUET PG:

Step 1) Go to exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG.

Step 2) On the homepage, find and click the CUET PG 2025 registration link.

Step 3) Choose the 'New Registration' option.

Step 4) Enter your personal and academic details accurately.

Step 5) Upload a recent passport-sized photograph and signature as per the guidelines.

Step 6) Complete the payment of the application fee.

Step 7) Submit the form and save a copy for future reference.



Important dates to remember

- Online registration starts: January 2, 2025

- Last date for CUET PG application: February 8, 2025

- Last date to pay application fees: February 9, 2025

- Correction window: February 10 to 12, 2025

- Advance city intimation slip release: 1st Week of March 2025

- Downloading of admit card: 1st Week of March 2025

- CUET PG 2025 exam dates: March 13 to 31, 2025

- CUET PG final answer key: April 2025

- CUET PG result: April 2025