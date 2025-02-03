CBSE releases Classes X, XII final exam hall tickets

The admit cards for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for Classes X and XII final exams have been released. The board has released the hall tickets on the Pariksha Sangam Portal.



Schools can go to the board's website, cbse.gov.in and log in to the portal to download admit cards for their students. As admit cards are available through school login only, students can not download their admit cards directly from the board's website. They have to visit schools to collect the documents.

Steps to download CBSE Class X and XII admit cards:

Step 1: Visit the official website cbse.gov.in.

Step 2: Open the pariksha sangam portal.

Step 3: Click on ‘Continue’ on the next page.

Step 4: Select Schools (Ganga)

Step 5: Open the pre-exam activities tab

Step 6: Click on the admit card, centre material link for main exam, 2025.

Step 7: Enter the login details

Step 8: Download the admit cardsCBSE Class X and XII final exams are scheduled to begin on February 15. Class X final exams will end on March 18, while, Class XII exams will end on April 4. Exams for both classes will be held in single shifts, starting at 10.30 am.



According to a report by the Hindustan Times, this year, around 44 lakh students from 8,000 schools in India and abroad are eligible to appear for the Class X and XII board exams. The board has recently released a notification about exam ethics which mentioned the dress code, items allowed and banned inside the exam hall, unfair means practices (UFMs) and penalties.