Admit cards for constable exam announced by SSC

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued the admit card for the Constable (GD) exam. The is scheduled to take place on February 5, 2025. Those candidates preparing for the exam can obtain their hall tickets by visiting the official website, ssc.gov.in.



Candidates must enter their registration number, password, and the security captcha to access and download their admit card, stated TOI.

Steps to download admit cards:

Step 1: Visit the official website at ssc.gov.in

Step 2: Click login button on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your credentials

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Click on the link to download the admit card or admission certificate.

Step 6: Verify details on your admit card

Step 7: Download for future purposes



The commission previously announced that exam city details for the Constable (GD) exam would be provided 10 days before each exam, while the admit card (admission certificate-cum-commission copy) would be made available on the official website four days before the respective exam date.



The exam is scheduled to take place on February 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, and 25, 2025. The test will consist of 80 multiple-choice questions, each carrying two marks. A penalty of 0.25 marks will be deducted for every incorrect response.



Moreover, the computer-based exam for constable (GD) in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), Secretariat Security Force (SSF), riflemen (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in the Narcotics Control Bureau will be conducted in English, Hindi, and 13 regional languages.

