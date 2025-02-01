CUET PG registration ends today. How to apply? Check it out here

Registrations for the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2025 will close today, Saturday, February 1, 2025, at 11.50 pm.



Candidates keen on applying are advised to complete their applications before the deadline. The exam is conducted for admission into postgraduate programmes at central universities and other participating institutions, autonomous colleges, and organisations.



Here are a few steps to apply for the CUET PG:

Step 1) Go to exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG

Step 2) On the homepage, find and click the CUET PG 2025 registration link.

Step 3) Choose the 'New Registration' option.

Step 4) Enter your personal and academic details accurately.

Step 5) Upload a recent passport-sized photograph and signature as per the guidelines.

Step 6) Complete the payment of the application fee.

Step 7) Submit the form and save a copy for future reference.



Here are a few important guidelines

- The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued a clear warning that candidates are allowed to submit only one application form. Submitting multiple applications will lead to strict action and nullification of registration.

- Candidates will have the opportunity to correct details from February 3 to 5, 2025.

- The exam city will be announced in the first week of March 2025.

- Admit cards will be available for download four days before the exam date.



More details

CUET PG 2025 is scheduled to be held from March 13 to March 31, 2025. The question paper will be available in English and Hindi (bilingual), except for certain subjects like languages, MTech/Higher Sciences, and Acharya papers. A total of 157 subjects will be offered via CUET PG 2025.