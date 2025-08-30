NEET-UG counselling 2025: Round 1 resignation facility extended till Sept 3

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has extended the resignation facility for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) Counselling 2025 Round 1 until 5:00 pm on September 3, 2025, as per a report by Hindustan Times.

Candidates who wish to resign from their allotted seat without losing their security deposit can do so within this window.

According to the official notice, "The Resignation facility for Round-1 of UG Counselling 2025 without forfeiture of Security Deposit has been extended up to 05:00 PM of 03.09.2025."

How to resign?

Candidates who have been allotted a seat must report physically to the allotted college to resign.

Additionally, those who have joined the college and received a seat confirmation letter must obtain a resignation letter from the college. Candidates who have not obtained a seat confirmation letter do not need to visit the college; they will be considered to have opted for a free exit.

Candidates must ensure that the resignation letter is generated online via the MCC portal by the college; otherwise, the resignation will be deemed null and void.

Update for PwBD candidates

MCC has now designated additional medical colleges as Disability Centres to issue disability certificates under the Interim Guidelines issued by NMC for MBBS admissions under the PwBD category for AY 2025-26.

The PwD portal for Round 2 is active and open until 12:00 noon on September 9, 2025.

Candidates can visit these new centers in addition to the previous 16 Disability Centres to obtain their certificates.

For full details, candidates should refer to the official MCC website.