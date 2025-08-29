Karnataka: KCET 2025 Round 2 seat allotment result declared today | Check details HERE

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the KCET 2025 Round 2 seat allotment result today, Friday, August 29, 2025, as per a report by Hindustan Times.

Candidates who registered for the counselling process can check their allotment status on the official websites: kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in .

The provisional seat allotment link went live at 1 pm, allowing students to log in and download their results. Candidates are advised to verify their details carefully and save a printout for future reference.

How to check KCET 2025 Round 2 seat allotment result

Visit the official KEA website: kea.kar.nic.in Click on the “KCET 2025 Round 2 seat allotment result” link on the homepage Enter your login credentials and submit View and download your seat allotment result Keep a printout for further use

The allotment covers undergraduate courses including Engineering, Architecture, Agricultural Science, Veterinary, Pharmacy, B.Sc (Nursing), Yoga and Naturopathy, BPT, BPO, and Allied Health Sciences.

Now that the Round 2 results are out, candidates can proceed to fill their Choice 1 to Choice 4 options, which will decide whether they accept the allotted seat, look for an upgrade in the next round, or withdraw from counselling.

For more details and official notifications, students should regularly check KEA’s website.