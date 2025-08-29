APPSC hall ticket 2025 for Forest Officer, Assistant Beat Officer posts OUT today | Check details

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) will release the APPSC Hall Ticket 2025 today, August 29, 2025, for recruitment to Forest Officer and Assistant Beat Officer posts.

Candidates appearing for the written examination can download their admit card from the official website — psc.ap.gov.in .

The admit card is being issued for the posts of Forest Section Officer in AP Forest Sub Service, and Forest Beat Officer & Assistant Beat Officer in AP Forest Sub Service, as reported by Hindustan Times.

The screening test (objective type) is scheduled to be held on September 7, 2025, in offline mode across all the erstwhile 13 districts of Andhra Pradesh.

In its official notice, the Commission stated, “The candidates are hereby advised to download the Hall Tickets well in advance and go through the Instructions thereon. They are advised to bring only the Hall Ticket sheet to the Examination Center. The rest of the instructions sheets need not be brought. They should also locate the venue allocated to him/her in advance, so as to reach the venue on time on the day of examination.”

How to download APPSC Hall Ticket 2025

Candidates can follow these steps to download the hall ticket:

Visit the official website of APPSC: psc.ap.gov.in Click on the “Hall Ticket” link available on the homepage Enter your login credentials on the new page Submit the details and view your hall ticket Check all particulars carefully and download the admit card Take a printout for use on the exam day





For further details and direct links to the notices, candidates can visit the official APPSC website.