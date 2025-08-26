WBJEE 2025: West Bengal colleges face enrollment crisis amid delays

State-run and state-aided colleges in West Bengal are experiencing a significant decline in undergraduate applications, with concerns that many seats will remain vacant. The drop is attributed to systemic delays and a trend of students pursuing higher education outside the state, reported The Hindu, on Tuesday, August 26.

Delays in centralised admission process

The centralised admission portal has caused significant delays due to legal issues surrounding a new Other Backward Classes (OBC) list by the Trinamool Congress government.

This, combined with students opting for out-of-state institutions, has reduced local applications.

Conflict with Durga Puja festivities

The Higher Education Department’s schedule, issued on August 22, 2025, sets physical verification for September 23–25, post mop-up round, clashing with Durga Puja starting September 28, with pre-festival activities beginning earlier. This risks disrupting admissions as colleges close.

Scheduling challenges with university exams

First-year classes are set to begin on August 29, 2025, overlapping with fourth-semester university exams in Kolkata. This creates logistical hurdles for colleges juggling new student onboarding and existing academic schedules.

Low participation in verification

According to The Hindu report, at Naba Ballygunge Mahavidyalaya, 386 students showed interest via the portal, but only 94 paid fees initially, with one verifying on August 23. By day two, 131 paid, and 55 verified, a trend the college finds encouraging despite challenges.