ICAI announces CA exam schedule and admit card details for Sept 2025

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is set to release the admit cards for the September 2025 Chartered Accountancy (CA) Foundation examination shortly.

Candidates can download their admit cards from the official ICAI website, eservices.icai.org , using their SSP ID, student registration number, and SSP password.

CA examination schedule

ICAI has outlined the schedule for the CA Foundation, Intermediate, and Final examinations for September 2025:

CA Foundation exam: Scheduled for September 16, 18, 20, and 22, 2025.

CA Intermediate exam:

Group 1: September 4, 7, and 9, 2025.

Group 2: September 11, 13, and 15, 2025.

CA Final exam:

Group 1: September 3, 6, and 8, 2025.

Group 2: September 10, 12, and 14, 2025.

Holiday consideration

No examinations are scheduled on September 5, 2025, due to Milad-un-Nabi, a gazetted Central Government holiday. ICAI has confirmed that the exam schedule will remain unchanged even if any examination day is declared a public holiday.

How to download CA Foundation admit card

To download the CA Foundation admit card once released, follow these steps:

- Visit eservices.icai.org .

- Click on the CA Foundation September 2025 admit card download link.

- Enter your SSP ID student registration number and SSP password.

- Submit the details and download the admit card.