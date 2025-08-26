BSSC CGL Level Posts 2025 application window open; apply here

The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) recently opened the application window for the 4th Graduate Level Combined Competitive Exam (Adv No. 05/25).

Eligible applicants can register for the exam via bssc.bihar.gov.in until September 24, 2025. Previously, the application window was set to open on August 18, 2025.

A total of 1481 vacancies have been announced. Applicants must be at least 21 years old but no older than 37 as of August 1, 2025. The upper age limit has been eased for reserved category candidates.

Candidates can view the vacancy details, educational qualifications, pay scale, and other information in the official notification here .

Unreserved candidates of Other Backwards Classes (OBC) and Economically Backwards Classes (EBC) categories, male candidates, and applicants from outside Bihar state are required to pay a fee of Rs 540, whilst Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Bihar State), Persons with Disabilities, and female candidates must pay Rs 135.

Here's how to apply for CGL Level Posts 2025