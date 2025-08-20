RRB NTPC results 2025 for Graduate Level CBT 1 to be announced SOON!

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is expected to release the RRB NTPC Graduate Level CBT 1 Result 2025 soon.

The result will be published in PDF format and will mention the roll numbers of candidates shortlisted for the next stage of the recruitment process, as reported by Mint.

How to download RRB NTPC Result 2025?

Once released, candidates can follow these steps to download their results:

Visit the official website of your regional RRB.



Click on the “RRB NTPC Graduate Level Result” link on the homepage.



The result PDF will open.



Use the search option to check if your roll number is listed.



If your roll number appears, you are qualified for the next stage.



Download and save the result PDF for future reference.





RRB NTPC 2025: Posts to be filled

Through this recruitment process, RRB aims to fill vacancies in several posts, including:

Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor: 1,736 posts





Station Master: 994 posts





Goods Train Manager: 3,144 posts





Junior Account Assistant cum Typist: 1,507 posts





Senior Clerk cum Typist: 732 posts





RRB NTPC 2025: Exam details

The computer-based test was conducted between June 5 and June 24, 2025. It included 100 questions carrying one mark each. A negative marking system was applied, with one-third of a mark deducted for every incorrect answer.

The provisional answer key was released on July 1, 2025, and candidates were allowed to raise objections until July 6, 2025, by paying a fee of Rs 50 per question as bank processing charges.