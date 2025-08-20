NEET PG cut-off trends 2025: How this year compares with the past five years

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the NEET-PG 2025 results along with the qualifying scores for admissions into postgraduate medical courses like Doctor of Medicine (MD), Master of Surgery (MS), Diplomate of National Board (DNB), Doctorate of National Board (DrNB), and PG Diploma programmes.

These cut-offs form the baseline for candidates aiming for postgraduate medical seats this year.

But how do they compare with the previous years? Let us take a look at the last five sessions.

NEET-PG 2025

For this year’s session, the minimum qualifying marks are as follows:

General/ Economically Weaker Sections (EWS): 50th percentile (276 marks out of 800)





People with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD): 45th percentile (255 marks)





Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes (SC/ST/OBC): 40th percentile (235 marks)





NEET PG 2024: Percentiles only, no marks disclosed

In 2024, NBEMS announced only the percentile thresholds, 50th for General/EWS, 45th for General PwBD, and 40th for SC/ST/OBC.

The corresponding minimum marks were not revealed, leaving aspirants without a clear score-to-percentile reference, as reported by Indian Express.

NEET PG 2023: Unprecedented revision to zero percentile

Initially, the cut-offs were:

General/EWS: 291 marks (50th percentile)





General PwBD: 274 marks (45th percentile)





SC/ST/OBC: 257 marks (40th percentile)





However, in a rare move, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare later reduced the qualifying percentile to zero across all categories, making every candidate eligible for counselling.

NEET PG 2022: Stable, no revisions

In 2022, the cut-offs were set at:

General/EWS: 275 (50th percentile)





General PwBD: 260 (45th percentile)





SC/ST/OBC: 245 (40th percentile)





Unlike other years, no revisions were made, and the criteria remained unchanged from what was initially notified.

NEET PG 2021: Percentile lowered after announcement

The initial cut-offs were:

General/EWS: 302 (50th percentile)





General PwBD: 283 (45th percentile)





SC/ST/OBC: 265 (40th percentile)





Later, the Ministry revised the thresholds downward:

General/EWS: 35th percentile (247 marks)





General PwBD: 30th percentile (229 marks)





SC/ST/OBC: 25th percentile (210 marks)





This revision made a significant difference to the eligibility pool.