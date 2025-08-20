International education surge: Cambridge results reflect rising demand

As technology advances, climate change impacts intensify, and geopolitical landscapes shift, more Indian students and families are embracing international education.



Cambridge International Education announced results for its June 2025 exam series, reaching over 6,80,000 students globally, a 9% increase from last year, highlighting a growing trend toward global readiness.



Exam entries on the rise

Global exam entries for the June 2025 series neared 1.7 million, up 7% from 2024. In India, entries grew by 5%. Specifically, 4680 students across 252 schools received Cambridge International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE), and O Level results, with over 21,600 exam entries, a 7% increase from June 2024.



Popular subjects included First Language English, Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Biology.



AS & A Level results open global opportunities

On August 12, over 5,300 students from 230 schools in India received their Cambridge International AS & A Level results, paving the way for admission to top universities and future-focused careers.



The June 2025 series saw over 12,900 entries, a 3% rise from 2024, with Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Business, and Economics as top subjects.



Globally, English, Mathematics, and Science dominate at both IGCSE and AS & A Level. However, subjects like Cambridge International AS & A Level Global Perspectives saw a 17% increase in entries worldwide, reflecting demand for skills in critical thinking, independent research, and evidence-based argumentation to address global challenges.



Global expansion of Cambridge programmes

The number of schools entering the June series has grown by 38% over the past five years, with a 74% increase in entries. In total, 5,507 Cambridge International Schools across 149 countries participated in the June 2025 series.



With 160 years of expertise, Cambridge serves nearly two million students annually through programmes like Cambridge Checkpoint, IGCSE, O Level, AS & A Level, and the International Project Qualification, valued by schools and universities worldwide.