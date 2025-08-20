"GATEway to abroad studies": Which foreign universities accept GATE score?

In the last decade, several foreign universities have begun using Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) scores for admissions, especially to STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering & Math) courses.



Universities in countries like Germany & Singapore are also accepting candidates’ GATE scores, along with those of standardised tests like the Graduate Record Examinations (GRE), and Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL), as it is a good measure of a candidate’s aptitude for engineering and STEM education, and to ensure more enrollments of Indian students.



Here are four such universities you can consider in addition to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs), and Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs).



All of them have a GATE cutoff at the 90th percentile:

Germany



Technical University of Munich

Courses offered through GATE: MSc in Computer Science



RWTH Aachen University

Courses offered through GATE: Master's & PhD programmes in Engineering



Singapore

National University of Singapore (NUS)

Courses offered through GATE: MSc in Mechanical Engineering



Nanyang Technological University (NTU)

Courses offered through GATE: Master of Science & PhD



Apart from these universities, the University of Melbourne (Australia), the University of Toronto (Canada), the University of Oxford (United Kingdom), and the University of California, Berkeley (United States of America) also have specific courses that accept GATE scores.