CGBSE supplementary results: Only 32% clear Class 10, 49% pass Class 12

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has released the results of the Class 10 and 12 supplementary examination 2025. Those who appeared for this exam can now check their result easily by visiting the board’s official website, cgbse.nic.in .

The supplementary exams were conducted between July 8 and July 22, 2025, as per a report by News18.

The Class 10 exam was held from July 9 to July 21, while the Class 12 exam was conducted from July 8 to July 22. Both exams were held in a single shift from 9:00 am to 12:15 pm.

CGBSE 10th Result 2025: How many passed?

A total of 39,583 students registered for the Class 10 supplementary exams. Out of these, 37,527 students appeared, including 19,622 boys and 17,905 girls.

Results were declared for 37,524 students, of which 12,065 students passed.

Overall pass percentage: 32.15 per cent





Girls’ pass percentage: 36.17 per cent





Boys’ pass percentage: 28.47 per cent





Division-wise results (Class 10):

First division: 1,564 students





Second division: 9,325 students





Third division: 1,176 students





Results withheld: 3 students (due to unfair means cases)





CGBSE 12th Result 2025

A total of 35,765 students registered for the Class 12 exam, of which 34,059 appeared, including 17,348 boys and 16,711 girls. Results were declared for 34,055 students, and 16,747 students passed.

Overall pass percentage: 49.17 per cent





Girls’ pass percentage: 50.04 per cent





Boys’ pass percentage: 48.33 per cent





Division-wise results (Class 12):

First division: 4,781 students





Second division: 11,165 students





Third division: 801 students





Results withheld: 4 students (due to unfair means cases)





CGBSE main exams 2025

In the Class 10 main exam 2025, the overall pass percentage was 76.53 per cent. Girls performed better with 80.70 per cent compared to boys at 71.39 per cent.

In the Class 12 main exam 2025, the overall pass percentage stood at 81.87 per cent. Again, girls outperformed boys with 84.67 per cent, while boys recorded 78.07 per cent.