SBI PO Prelims result 2025 expected in two weeks? Check DETAILS here

The State Bank of India (SBI) is anticipated to release the SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 on its official website, sbi.co.in , by the end of August or early September 2025.

The preliminary examination, held on August 2, 4, and 5, 2025, took place across various centers in India, reported NDTV.

Recruitment overview

This recruitment drive is aimed at filling 541 Probationary Officer (PO) vacancies, including 41 backlog positions, within the State Bank of India.

Exam pattern and structure

The SBI PO Prelims 2025 consisted of 100 multiple-choice questions covering English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability. The exam, lasting one hour, served as the initial screening phase for candidates.

Steps to check SBI PO Prelims result 2025

Once the results are declared, candidates can access them by following these steps:

- Visit the official SBI website at sbi.co.in .

- Navigate to the 'Careers' section on the homepage.

- Select the 'Recruitment Results' option.

- Click on the link for SBI PO Prelims Result 2025.

- Enter the required credentials, including Registration Number/Roll Number and Date of Birth.

- Download and print the result for future reference.

Next steps after prelims

Candidates who qualify in the preliminary examination will advance to the SBI PO Mains examination, tentatively scheduled for September 2025. Admit cards for the Mains are typically released a week before the exam. Those who do not clear the prelims will be ineligible for further stages.

The final selection process comprises three phases: Prelims, Mains, and Interview.

Candidates are encouraged to keep their login credentials ready and regularly monitor the SBI Careers portal for updates on result announcements and subsequent procedures.