UPSC EPFO recruitment 2025: Application deadline today. DETAILS here

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will close the registration process for the UPSC EPFO (Employees' Provident Fund Organisation) recruitment 2025, today, Monday, August 18, 2025.

Candidates interested in applying for the Enforcement Officer, and Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner posts can submit their applications online via the official UPSC website, upsc.gov.in .

This recruitment drive aims to fill 230 vacancies within the organisation.

Eligibility criteria

Candidates must hold a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognised university or institute to be eligible for these posts.

How to apply?

To apply online, follow these steps:

- Visit the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in .

- Click on the "Apply Online" link on the homepage.

- Register on the new page that opens.

- Log in to your account after registration.

- Complete the application form and pay the application fee.

- Submit the form and download the confirmation page.

- Keep a hard copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

Application fee

The application fee is Rs 25, payable via cash at any SBI branch, net banking, or Visa/Master/Rupay/Credit/Debit Card/UPI payment.

Female candidates, Scheduled Caste (SC)/Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates, and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) are exempt from the fee.

Selection process

Candidates will undergo a pen-and-paper-based Combined Recruitment Test (CRT) lasting 2 hours, with all questions carrying equal marks.

Incorrect answers will incur a penalty of one-third of the marks assigned to the question. Unanswered questions will not be penalised.

Shortlisted candidates will proceed to an interview for final selection to the posts of Enforcement Officers/Accounts Officers, and Assistant Public Provident Commissioner.