NBEMS announces DNB final theory results for June session

According to the official notice, “Candidates who have failed to qualify the DNB Final Theory Examination can seek weblinks to access the digital copies of their answer scripts by paying Rs 100 (plus GST @18%) per question paper. Requests for providing the same can be made through the Communication Web Portal of NBEMS within 7 calendar days of the declaration of the theory result.”

Re-evaluation and reassessment policy

NBEMS clarified that re-evaluation will only be carried out for unassessed answers in rare cases where a response was wrongly marked as “NOT ATTEMPTED” by the assessor.

Dissatisfied candidates can request reassessment of such unassessed answers via the Communication Web Portal within 10 days of the result announcement, by paying an administrative fee of Rs 500 per paper.

“Requests received after the prescribed window shall not be entertained. The prescribed fee can be paid online through the NBEMS website,” the notice added.

NBEMS has also released the tentative schedule for the June session practical examinations.