MP Board 2026: Class 10, Class 12 exam timetable released | Check subject-wise dates HERE

Students in Madhya Pradesh preparing for the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams can now start planning their study schedules, as the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has officially announced the timetable for the 2026 academic session.

Exam overview

As per the MPBSE schedule, Class 12 (Higher Secondary) exams will be conducted from February 7 to March 3, 2026, while Class 10 (High School) exams will take place between February 11 and March 2, 2026.

Both classes will begin with the Hindi paper as the opening exam. The daily session will start at 9 am, and candidates must report to their exam centre by 8 am, reported NDTV. Entry will close 15 minutes before the start time, and answer sheets will be handed out 10 minutes prior to the paper’s commencement.

MP Board Class 10 schedule

Feb 11: Hindi





Feb 13: Urdu





Feb 14: NSQF (National Skills Qualifications Framework), Artificial Intelligence





Feb 17: English





Feb 19: Sanskrit





Feb 20: Marathi, Punjabi, Gujarati, Sindhi





Feb 24: Mathematics





Feb 27: Science





Mar 2: Social Sciences





MP Board Class 12 schedule

Feb 7: Hindi





Feb 9: Urdu, Marathi





Feb 13: Physics, Economics, Poultry, Fisheries, etc.





Feb 14: Biotechnology, Music (Vocal/Instrumental), Tabla-Pakhawaj





Feb 16: Sanskrit





Feb 17: Drawing & Design





Feb 18: Chemistry, History, Business Studies, etc.





Feb 19: Psychology





Feb 20: NSQF, Physical Education





Feb 21: Agriculture, Home Science, Accountancy





Feb 23: Biology





Feb 25: Mathematics





Feb 26: Political Science





Feb 27: Informatics Practices





Mar 2: Sociology





Mar 3: Geography, Crop Production, Health, etc.



