MP Board 2026: Class 10, Class 12 exam timetable released | Check subject-wise dates HERE

Students in Madhya Pradesh preparing for the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams can now start planning their study schedules, as the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has officially announced the timetable for the 2026 academic session.
Exam overview
As per the MPBSE schedule, Class 12 (Higher Secondary) exams will be conducted from February 7 to March 3, 2026, while Class 10 (High School) exams will take place between February 11 and March 2, 2026.
Both classes will begin with the Hindi paper as the opening exam. The daily session will start at 9 am, and candidates must report to their exam centre by 8 am, reported NDTV. Entry will close 15 minutes before the start time, and answer sheets will be handed out 10 minutes prior to the paper’s commencement.
MP Board Class 10 schedule
Feb 11: Hindi
Feb 13: Urdu
Feb 14: NSQF (National Skills Qualifications Framework), Artificial Intelligence
Feb 17: English
Feb 19: Sanskrit
Feb 20: Marathi, Punjabi, Gujarati, Sindhi
Feb 24: Mathematics
Feb 27: Science
Mar 2: Social Sciences
MP Board Class 12 schedule
Feb 7: Hindi
Feb 9: Urdu, Marathi
Feb 13: Physics, Economics, Poultry, Fisheries, etc.
Feb 14: Biotechnology, Music (Vocal/Instrumental), Tabla-Pakhawaj
Feb 16: Sanskrit
Feb 17: Drawing & Design
Feb 18: Chemistry, History, Business Studies, etc.
Feb 19: Psychology
Feb 20: NSQF, Physical Education
Feb 21: Agriculture, Home Science, Accountancy
Feb 23: Biology
Feb 25: Mathematics
Feb 26: Political Science
Feb 27: Informatics Practices
Mar 2: Sociology
Mar 3: Geography, Crop Production, Health, etc.
The board has urged students to carefully cross-check their subject dates and start their revision plans early to avoid last-minute stress. The complete, detailed timetable is available on the official MPBSE website, .