MP Board 2026: Class 10, Class 12 exam timetable released | Check subject-wise dates HERE

MPBSE has urged students to carefully cross-check their subject dates and start their revision plans early to avoid last-minute stress
Students in Madhya Pradesh preparing for the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams can now start planning their study schedules, as the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has officially announced the timetable for the 2026 academic session.

Exam overview

As per the MPBSE schedule, Class 12 (Higher Secondary) exams will be conducted from February 7 to March 3, 2026, while Class 10 (High School) exams will take place between February 11 and March 2, 2026.

Both classes will begin with the Hindi paper as the opening exam. The daily session will start at 9 am, and candidates must report to their exam centre by 8 am, reported NDTV. Entry will close 15 minutes before the start time, and answer sheets will be handed out 10 minutes prior to the paper’s commencement.

MP Board Class 10 schedule

  • Feb 11: Hindi

  • Feb 13: Urdu

  • Feb 14: NSQF (National Skills Qualifications Framework), Artificial Intelligence

  • Feb 17: English

  • Feb 19: Sanskrit

  • Feb 20: Marathi, Punjabi, Gujarati, Sindhi

  • Feb 24: Mathematics

  • Feb 27: Science

  • Mar 2: Social Sciences

MP Board Class 12 schedule

  • Feb 7: Hindi

  • Feb 9: Urdu, Marathi

  • Feb 13: Physics, Economics, Poultry, Fisheries, etc.

  • Feb 14: Biotechnology, Music (Vocal/Instrumental), Tabla-Pakhawaj

  • Feb 16: Sanskrit

  • Feb 17: Drawing & Design

  • Feb 18: Chemistry, History, Business Studies, etc.

  • Feb 19: Psychology

  • Feb 20: NSQF, Physical Education

  • Feb 21: Agriculture, Home Science, Accountancy

  • Feb 23: Biology

  • Feb 25: Mathematics

  • Feb 26: Political Science

  • Feb 27: Informatics Practices

  • Mar 2: Sociology

  • Mar 3: Geography, Crop Production, Health, etc.

The board has urged students to carefully cross-check their subject dates and start their revision plans early to avoid last-minute stress. The complete, detailed timetable is available on the official MPBSE website, mpbse.nic.in.

