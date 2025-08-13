NEET-UG 2025 round 1 seat allotment result out | Here is what to do next

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced the results for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2025 round 1 seat allotment for MBBS and BDS (dental) courses.

Candidates can now view the provisional results on the official website, mcc.nic.in.

The MCC conducts NEET counselling for 15 per cent All India Quota (AIQ) seats in top government medical colleges and 100 per cent seats in central institutions such as Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), and others.

State authorities manage counselling for the remaining 85 per cent of state quota seats in government colleges and 100 per cent of seats in private institutions.

Key dates for Round 1 counselling

Registration & Fee Payment: July 21 - August 3, 2025

Choice Filling: July 22 - August 11, 2025

Choice Locking: August 6 - 11, 2025

Seat Allotment Processing: August 10 - 11, 2025

Result Declaration: August 12, 2025

Reporting to Colleges: August 9 - 18, 2025

Documents required