Exams

NEET-UG 2025 round 1 seat allotment result out | Here is what to do next

The MCC will hold four rounds of NEET UG counselling: Round 1, Round 2, Round 3, and Stray Vacancy Round
MCC will hold four rounds of NEET UG counselling
MCC will hold four rounds of NEET UG counselling(Image: PTI)
Published on

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced the results for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2025 round 1 seat allotment for MBBS and BDS (dental) courses.

Candidates can now view the provisional results on the official website, mcc.nic.in.

The MCC conducts NEET counselling for 15 per cent All India Quota (AIQ) seats in top government medical colleges and 100 per cent seats in central institutions such as Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), and others. 

State authorities manage counselling for the remaining 85 per cent of state quota seats in government colleges and 100 per cent of seats in private institutions.

Key dates for Round 1 counselling

  • Registration & Fee Payment: July 21 - August 3, 2025

  • Choice Filling: July 22 - August 11, 2025

  • Choice Locking: August 6 - 11, 2025

  • Seat Allotment Processing: August 10 - 11, 2025

  • Result Declaration: August 12, 2025

  • Reporting to Colleges: August 9 - 18, 2025

Documents required

  • NEET Admit Card & Scorecard

  • Class 10 and 12 certificates and mark sheets

  • Valid ID proof (Aadhar, PAN, Passport, or Driving Licence)

  • Eight passport-size photographs

  • Provisional Allotment Letter

  • Caste or PwD certificate (if applicable)

The MCC will hold four rounds of NEET UG counselling: Round 1, Round 2, Round 3, and Stray Vacancy Round.

For more updates, candidates are advised to rely on official channels only.

MCC
neet counselling
NEET-UG 2025

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
EdexLive
www.edexlive.com