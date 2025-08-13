NEET-UG 2025 round 1 seat allotment result out | Here is what to do next

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced the results for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2025 round 1 seat allotment for MBBS and BDS (dental) courses.
Candidates can now view the provisional results on the official website, mcc.nic.in.
The MCC conducts NEET counselling for 15 per cent All India Quota (AIQ) seats in top government medical colleges and 100 per cent seats in central institutions such as Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), and others.
State authorities manage counselling for the remaining 85 per cent of state quota seats in government colleges and 100 per cent of seats in private institutions.
Key dates for Round 1 counselling
Registration & Fee Payment: July 21 - August 3, 2025
Choice Filling: July 22 - August 11, 2025
Choice Locking: August 6 - 11, 2025
Seat Allotment Processing: August 10 - 11, 2025
Result Declaration: August 12, 2025
Reporting to Colleges: August 9 - 18, 2025
NEET Admit Card & Scorecard
Class 10 and 12 certificates and mark sheets
Valid ID proof (Aadhar, PAN, Passport, or Driving Licence)
Eight passport-size photographs
Provisional Allotment Letter
Caste or PwD certificate (if applicable)
The MCC will hold four rounds of NEET UG counselling: Round 1, Round 2, Round 3, and Stray Vacancy Round.
For more updates, candidates are advised to rely on official channels only.