RRB Paramedical Staff CBT 2025 results announced; full DETAILS here

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has declared the results of the RRB Paramedical Staff Recruitment Examination 2025, offering much-awaited clarity to thousands of aspirants who appeared for the exam earlier this year.
The Computer-Based Test (CBT) was held from April 28 to April 30, 2025, across multiple centres nationwide.
Alongside the results, the RRB has also released official cutoff marks for various categories, enabling candidates to gauge their performance against qualifying benchmarks.
The results can be accessed on the respective RRB regional websites, as per a report by The Times of India.
How to download the RRB Paramedical Staff result 2025
Candidates can download their scorecards by visiting their respective RRB regional websites and following the instructions provided.
RRB Chandigarh has made direct links available for both the results and the cutoff list for its region.
Next stage
Candidates who have qualified in the CBT will now move on to the Document Verification (DV) stage, followed by a medical examination the next day.
The DV will be conducted at the venue mentioned in each candidate’s call letter.
The medical examination, which is mandatory for final selection, carries a nominal fee of Rs 25. The RRB has urged shortlisted candidates to carry all original documents in proper order to avoid disqualification.
Aspirants are advised to keep checking the official regional RRB websites for detailed schedules, and further updates on the recruitment process.