RRB Paramedical Staff CBT 2025 results announced; full DETAILS here

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has declared the results of the RRB Paramedical Staff Recruitment Examination 2025, offering much-awaited clarity to thousands of aspirants who appeared for the exam earlier this year.

The Computer-Based Test (CBT) was held from April 28 to April 30, 2025, across multiple centres nationwide.

Alongside the results, the RRB has also released official cutoff marks for various categories, enabling candidates to gauge their performance against qualifying benchmarks.

The results can be accessed on the respective RRB regional websites, as per a report by The Times of India.