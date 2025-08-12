NEET-UG 2025 state quota counselling in final phase: Key dates candidates should know

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET-UG) state-level counselling process for MBBS and BDS (dental) admissions under the 85 per cent state quota is entering its last leg, with several crucial deadlines falling this week.
As per a report by India Today, many states are concluding their first round of registration, choice-filling, and seat allotment to meet the Medical Counselling Committee’s (MCC) August 18 deadline for completing Round 1.
Registration deadlines closing today
West Bengal and Haryana will shut their Round 1 application windows for government, private medical, and dental colleges today, August 12.
Simultaneously, Madhya Pradesh will publish its first state merit list today and open the fresh choice-filling facility for domicile candidates from August 13 to 15.
Extended choice-filling windows
Meanwhile, some states have extended their Round 1 choice-filling windows for the students.
Gujarat has pushed its choice-filling deadline for registered candidates to 3 pm on August 13.
Karnataka has also extended the Round 1 preference entry period, now closing on August 15.
State-wise seat allotment schedule
Several states have already announced their tentative or confirmed dates for Round 1 seat allotment results:
Haryana: August 14
Uttar Pradesh: August 14
Kerala: Provisional list on August 16; final list on August 18
Uttarakhand: August 18
Madhya Pradesh: August 18
West Bengal: August 20
Candidates are advised to regularly monitor the official websites of their respective state counselling authorities for updates, and to avoid missing critical deadlines.