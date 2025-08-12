NEET-UG 2025 state quota counselling in final phase: Key dates candidates should know

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET-UG) state-level counselling process for MBBS and BDS (dental) admissions under the 85 per cent state quota is entering its last leg, with several crucial deadlines falling this week.

As per a report by India Today, many states are concluding their first round of registration, choice-filling, and seat allotment to meet the Medical Counselling Committee’s (MCC) August 18 deadline for completing Round 1.

Registration deadlines closing today

West Bengal and Haryana will shut their Round 1 application windows for government, private medical, and dental colleges today, August 12.

Simultaneously, Madhya Pradesh will publish its first state merit list today and open the fresh choice-filling facility for domicile candidates from August 13 to 15.

Extended choice-filling windows

Meanwhile, some states have extended their Round 1 choice-filling windows for the students.

Gujarat has pushed its choice-filling deadline for registered candidates to 3 pm on August 13.

Karnataka has also extended the Round 1 preference entry period, now closing on August 15.

State-wise seat allotment schedule

Several states have already announced their tentative or confirmed dates for Round 1 seat allotment results:

Haryana: August 14

Uttar Pradesh: August 14

Kerala: Provisional list on August 16; final list on August 18

Uttarakhand: August 18

Madhya Pradesh: August 18

West Bengal: August 20

Candidates are advised to regularly monitor the official websites of their respective state counselling authorities for updates, and to avoid missing critical deadlines.