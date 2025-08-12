AP Mega DSC 2025 results declared: Over 3 lakh candidates appeared, recruitment for 16,347 teachers enters next phase

The Department of School Education (DSE), Andhra Pradesh, has announced the results of the much-awaited Mega District Selection Committee (DSC) 2025 examination.

The recruitment drive, one of the largest in the state’s history, aims to fill 16,347 teaching positions in government schools across Andhra Pradesh.

Candidates who took the exam can now check their qualifying status, and download their scorecards by visiting the official portal, apdsc.apcfss.in, and logging in with their credentials.

Massive participation in state-wide exam

The enthusiasm for this recruitment was evident from the numbers. A total of 3,36,307 candidates registered for the exam, and an impressive 92.90 per cent of them appeared for the test.

The Mega DSC was conducted over nearly a month, from June 6 to July 2, 2025, in various examination centres across the state.

How to check AP DSC 2025 results

Visit the official website at apdsc.apcfss.in

Click on the “Mega DSC Scorecard 2025” link on the homepage

Enter your username and password

View the displayed result

Download and save the scorecard for future reference

What happens next?

With the results out, the recruitment process now moves into the next crucial stages:

Merit list release: Candidates will be shortlisted based on a combination of DSC and, where applicable, TET (Teacher Eligibility Test) scores.

Certificate verification: Those shortlisted will have to attend document verification sessions at designated centres, carrying all necessary certificates.

Final selection list: Prepared after verification is complete.

Appointment orders: Issued by the respective district education departments.

Joining & training: Selected teachers will report to their allotted schools and may undergo induction training before assuming duties.

About Mega DSC

The Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh, conducts the Mega DSC (District Selection Committee) exam to fill teaching vacancies in government schools.