ICMAI CMA Intermediate and Final Result 2025: Hans Amresh Jain tops Final exam

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) announced the results and toppers of the Certified Management Accountant (CMA) June 2025 Intermediate and Final examinations today, Monday, August 11.

The results, available at icmai.in, mark the conclusion of one of India’s most competitive professional accounting exams.

Highlights

Leading the Final exam merit list under the 2022 syllabus is, Hans Amresh Jain from Surat, who secured All India Rank 1. Out of the top 10 performers in the Final exam, four are female candidates and six are male candidates.