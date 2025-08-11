Exams

ICMAI CMA Intermediate and Final Result 2025: Hans Amresh Jain tops Final exam

Out of the top 10 performers in the Final exam, four are female candidates and six are male candidates
ICMAI CMA Inter and Final results released
ICMAI CMA Inter and Final results released(Image: PTI)
Published on

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) announced the results and toppers of the Certified Management Accountant (CMA) June 2025 Intermediate and Final examinations today, Monday, August 11.

The results, available at icmai.in, mark the conclusion of one of India’s most competitive professional accounting exams.

Highlights

Leading the Final exam merit list under the 2022 syllabus is, Hans Amresh Jain from Surat, who secured All India Rank 1. Out of the top 10 performers in the Final exam, four are female candidates and six are male candidates.

The 2025 merit list showcases achievers from both metropolitan cities and Tier-2 hubs. 

Financial centers like Mumbai, Surat, and Bangalore feature alongside Jaipur, Rajahmundry, and Serampore. 

Jaipur made a notable mark by securing two positions in the top 10.

Top 10 scorers

  • Rank 1: Hans Amresh Jain - Surat

  • Rank 2: Chirag Kasat - Mumbai

  • Rank 3: Trishir Goyal - Jaipur

  • Rank 4: Priya Babbar - Faridabad

  • Rank 5: Nikhil Jain Sait - Rajahmundry

  • Rank 6: Saurav Kumar - Serampore (West Bengal)

  • Rank 7: Kunta Hari Charan Reddy - Hyderabad

  • Rank 8: Swati Agarwal - Jaipur

  • Rank 9: Poojitha Reddy P - Bangalore

  • Rank 10: Mumal Bhagwan Shekhawat - Palghar (Maharashtra)

Candidates can check the complete list of toppers and detailed results on the official ICMAI portal.

ICMAI CMA exams

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
EdexLive
www.edexlive.com