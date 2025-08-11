ICMAI CMA Intermediate and Final Result 2025: Hans Amresh Jain tops Final exam

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) announced the results and toppers of the Certified Management Accountant (CMA) June 2025 Intermediate and Final examinations today, Monday, August 11.
The results, available at icmai.in, mark the conclusion of one of India’s most competitive professional accounting exams.
Highlights
Leading the Final exam merit list under the 2022 syllabus is, Hans Amresh Jain from Surat, who secured All India Rank 1. Out of the top 10 performers in the Final exam, four are female candidates and six are male candidates.
The 2025 merit list showcases achievers from both metropolitan cities and Tier-2 hubs.
Financial centers like Mumbai, Surat, and Bangalore feature alongside Jaipur, Rajahmundry, and Serampore.
Jaipur made a notable mark by securing two positions in the top 10.
Top 10 scorers
Rank 1: Hans Amresh Jain - Surat
Rank 2: Chirag Kasat - Mumbai
Rank 3: Trishir Goyal - Jaipur
Rank 4: Priya Babbar - Faridabad
Rank 5: Nikhil Jain Sait - Rajahmundry
Rank 6: Saurav Kumar - Serampore (West Bengal)
Rank 7: Kunta Hari Charan Reddy - Hyderabad
Rank 8: Swati Agarwal - Jaipur
Rank 9: Poojitha Reddy P - Bangalore
Rank 10: Mumal Bhagwan Shekhawat - Palghar (Maharashtra)
Candidates can check the complete list of toppers and detailed results on the official ICMAI portal.