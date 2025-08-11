IBPS releases PO PET admit cards 2025; Access the DIRECT LINK here

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Monday, August 11, 2025, released the admit cards for the Probationary Officers (PO) Pre-Examination Training (PET). Candidates who opted for

PET can download their hall tickets from the official website, ibps.in , until August 16, 2025, reported Hindustan Times.

The PET will be conducted online for candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC), and Minority Communities. IBPS clarified that merely attending the training does not guarantee selection in any of the participating banks.

Direct link to download IBPS PO admit card 2025 here .

Selection process

Following the PET, IBPS will hold a preliminary examination to shortlist candidates for the main exam, which will be followed by an interview round. This recruitment drive aims to fill 5,208 PO vacancies.

How to download

Visit ibps.in

Click on “Online Pre-Examination Training for SC/ST/OBC/Minority Communities Candidates who Opted for PET under CRP-PO/MTS-XV”

Enter login credentials and submit

View and download the admit card, and take a printout for future reference

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) conducts the Probationary Officers (PO) recruitment exam annually to select candidates for the post of PO in various public sector banks across India, excluding the State Bank of India.