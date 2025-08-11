Chhattisgarh: CGBSE Supplementary Results 2025 expected SOON | Here is how to check

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is expected to release the CG Board Supplementary Result 2025 for Classes 10 and 12, in the second week of August 2025.

Students who took the supplementary or second main exams can check their results on the official websites using their roll number:

These exams give students who failed one or more subjects in the regular board exams a chance to improve their scores without losing an academic year.

How to check?

To check CGBSE Class 10 and 12 supplementary exam results, follow these steps:

Visit the official CGBSE website: cgbse.nic.in



On the homepage, find and click on “Supplementary/Second Main Exam Result 2025”.



Select your class: Class 10 or Class 12.



Enter your roll number exactly as mentioned on your admit card.



Verify the details and click Submit/View Result.



Your subject-wise result will appear on the screen.



Download and print it for future use (admissions, verification, etc.).

The board had earlier declared the Class 10 and 12 main exam results on May 7, 2025, with Class 10 achieving a 76.53 percent pass rate, and Class 12 at 81.87 percent.

Supplementary exams for Class 12 were held between July 8 and July 22, 2025, while Class 10 exams followed similar mid-July schedules.