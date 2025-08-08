SBI PO Prelims result 2025: What candidates need to know

The State Bank of India (SBI) will soon announce the results of the Probationary Officer (PO) Preliminary Examination 2025. Once released, candidates can check their scores on the official SBI website, sbi.co.in, or directly via the careers portal at sbi.co.in/web/careers.

Result timeline

According to the official information bulletin, the preliminary results are expected in August or September 2025. The exact date has not yet been confirmed.

The SBI PO prelims were conducted on August 2, 4, and 5, 2025, across multiple exam centers nationwide.

How to check?

To check the SBI PO Prelims result 2025, follow these steps:

Visit sbi.co.in. Click on the SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 link on the homepage. Enter your login credentials on the result page. Click Submit to view your result. Download and save a copy of the result. Print a hard copy for future reference.

Candidates who qualify in the prelims will advance to the SBI PO Mains Exam 2025, scheduled for September 2025. The admit cards for the mains will be available on the official website in August/September.

Vacancy details

This recruitment drive aims to fill 541 probationary officer posts:

500 regular vacancies

41 backlog vacancies

For more updates and official announcements, candidates are advised to regularly check the SBI website.