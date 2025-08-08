Madhya Pradesh: MPPSC revises 2025 exam calendar; key dates announced for multiple recruitment exams

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released a revised examination schedule for several competitive exams slated for 2025.

While fresh dates have been finalised for a range of upcoming exams, the highly anticipated State Service Main Examination 2025 remains on hold, as per a report by The Times of India.

MPPSC has stated that the new date for this exam will be announced separately, subject to the final verdict of the court, as the matter is currently sub judice.

Key dates

As per the updated notification, the tentative exam dates are as follows:

August 24, 2025

– State Engineering Services Examination 2024 (Civil, Mechanical, and Electrical)

– Assistant Director (Culture) Examination 2024





September 21, 2025

– Deputy Director, Principal Class-2, and Assistant Director (Technical) Examination 2024 (Technical Education Department)





September 28, 2025

– Mineral Officer Examination 2024 (Mineral Department)





October 12, 2025

– Combined Examination for Dental, Dentist, and Assistant Research Officer posts (across various departments)





November 23, 2025

– Assistant Manager (Public Health & Mechanical Department)

– Assistant Registrar (Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion Department)





December 14, 2025

– Food Safety Officer Examination 2025





December 28, 2025

– Transport Sub Inspector Examination 2025



MPPSC has emphasised that all the dates mentioned are tentative, and may be revised depending on administrative requirements or court rulings. The commission also stated that detailed exam schemes, and syllabi for each recruitment drive will be released separately.