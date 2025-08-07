WBJEE 2025 results set to be out TODAY, August 7 amid OBC quota delays. DETAILS here

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) will declare the WBJEE 2025 results on Wednesday, August 7, 2025.

Candidates can access their results on the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in.

While the exact time of the result announcement has not been specified, last year’s results were announced at 3 pm, with the result link activated by 4 pm on June 6, 2024.

Why was it delayed?

The WBJEE 2025 examination was conducted on April 27, 2025. The result declaration faced a delay of over three months due to legal proceedings, concerning the state’s updated list of Other Backward Classes (OBC) sub-castes.

WBJEE chairperson Sonali Chakraborty Banerjee stated at a press conference, “The examinations were held on April 27. By June 5, the results would have been announced and steps were taken. But due to the OBC matter, it could not be announced.”

How to check WBJEE 2025 results

To access the WBJEE 2025 results, candidates should follow these steps:

- Visit the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in

- Click on the result link

- Enter your hall ticket number or admit card number

- Click on the “get result” button

- The result will appear on your screen

- Save and download the scorecard for future reference.

Answer key and objection process

The WBJEE 2025 answer key was released on May 9, 2025, with candidates given until May 11, 2025, to raise objections. The final answer key, incorporating these objections, will be used to compute the results.

Historical result trends

In previous years, WBJEE results followed varied timelines:

- In 2024, the exam was held on April 26, with results declared on June 6.

- In 2023, the exam occurred on April 30, with results announced on May 26.

- In 2022, the exam was also on April 30, with results declared on June 17.

Last year, Kingshuk Patra from Bankura Zilla School secured the top rank. In 2023, Md Sahil Akhtar from Kolkata took first place, followed by Soham Das (Kolkata) in second, and Sara Mukherjee (Durgapur) in third.

The success rate in 2023 was 99.4% among the 97,524 candidates who appeared.

The WBJEE is a state-level entrance examination for admission to undergraduate programs in Engineering, Pharmacy, and Architecture at government, and self-financed institutions, and universities across West Bengal.