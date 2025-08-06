Punjab PCS 2025: Prelims scheduled for October 26; 322 vacancies announced

The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination 2025, is set to take place on Sunday, October 26, 2025. The commission confirmed on Wednesday, August 6.

In an official announcement, the commission stated, “This is for the information of all the candidates that Punjab Public Service Commission will conduct the Preliminary examinations of Punjab State Civil Services Combined Competitive Examination-2025 on Sunday, 26th Oct -2025.”

Vacancies across key departments

The 2025 PCS recruitment drive will fill a total of 322 vacancies, across various state services.

Here's a department-wise breakdown:

Punjab Civil Service (Executive Branch): 46 posts

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP): 17 posts

Tehsildar: 27 posts

Excise & Taxation Officer (ETO): 121 posts

Food and Civil Supplies Officer: 13 posts

Block Development and Panchayat Officer: 49 posts

Assistant Registrar, Co-operative Societies: 21 posts

Labour-cum-Conciliation Officer: 3 posts

Employment Generation, Skill Development & Training Officer: 12 posts

Deputy Superintendent, Jails Grade-2/District Probation Officer: 13 posts

Important dates

Application deadline: January 31, 2025 (until 11.59 pm)

Admit card release: Expected 7-10 days before exam date

Preliminary exam date: October 26, 2025

Main exam date: To be announced

Selection & Exam Process

Candidates must clear three stages of evaluation: Preliminary examination, Main examination, and personal interview.

The Prelims will include two papers, both conducted on the same day:

Paper 1 – General Studies: 100 multiple-choice questions

Paper 2 – Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT): 80 multiple-choice questions

Each paper will carry 200 marks and be two hours long. Importantly, there is no negative marking.

The CSAT is a qualifying paper, and candidates must score at least 40 percent to move forward.

However, marks obtained in the Prelims will not count toward the final merit list, as they serve only to shortlist candidates for the Mains.