SAT registration kicks off for 2025-26!

Indian students are gearing up for the first SAT exam of the 2025–26 academic year, scheduled for August 23, as College Board opens global registrations, and releases the full test schedule.

With the registration deadline for the August test set for August 8, Class 12 students eyeing early decision or international university deadlines are in high gear.

The 2025–26 SAT schedule includes key dates:

- September 13 (registration by August 29),

- October 4 (registration by September 19),

- November 8 (registration by October 24), and

- December 6 (registration by November 21).

The digital SAT, lauded for its accessibility, is a game-changer for Indian students. “With the 2025–26 application cycle now underway, we’re seeing renewed momentum around the SAT among Indian students aiming for both global and Indian universities,” said Ms Meenakshi Kachroo Chatta, Senior Director & Regional Head, South & Central Asia at College Board.

“The digital SAT has made the test more accessible, flexible, and aligned with how students learn and test today. As students gear up for the August exam, we encourage them to start early, use official prep tools, and approach the test with confidence.”

College Board’s 'Device Lending Program' ensures access to devices for the digital SAT, with requests needed 30 days prior. The India Scholars Program offers up to 90% off registration for low-income students, plus scholarship opportunities.