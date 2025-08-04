NEET PG 2025: Record-breaking exam conducted with over 2.4 lakh candidates appearing this time

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) successfully conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Post Graduate (NEET PG) 2025 exam, with over 2,42,000 candidates participating.

The computer-based exam took place in a single shift across 301 cities at 1,052 test centers, making it India’s largest single-shift computer-based exam in terms of candidate numbers, according to the NBEMS press release.

Smooth and secure exam

To restore trust in the examination system, NBEMS implemented extensive measures for the safe and secure conduct of NEET PG 2025.

The board engaged over 2,200 faculty members from medical colleges, and NBEMS-accredited hospitals to oversee the exam, and ensure strict action against any unfair practices.

Coordination with authorities

NBEMS coordinated with state chief secretaries, and Directors General of Police (DGPs) to maintain law and order, ensure cybersecurity, and provide an uninterrupted power supply at all test centers.

Support was also sought from district administrations and police to strengthen these efforts.

Cybersecurity measures

To combat potential cyber threats, NBEMS collaborated with the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Approximately 300 cyber commandos were deployed to sensitive test centers to prevent cheating and ensure exam integrity.

Real-Time monitoring and security

“NBEMS deployed more than 200 personnel at its office to continuously view the live CCTV feed in a real-time manner, which was been received from all the test centres,” the press release stated.

Senior faculty, deans, directors of medical colleges, and NBEMS governing body members also served as flying squads, adding an extra layer of security at the test centers.

To further secure the exam environment, NBEMS installed mobile signal jammers at all test centers to block mobile signals. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), closely monitored the preparations and issued necessary directives as needed.