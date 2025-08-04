NEET PG 2025: NBEMS issues advisory; warns students against sharing exam content

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), the organising body for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2025, has issued a strict advisory to candidates.

The board said that the NEET PG examination is proprietary, with all content being confidential and owned exclusively by NBEMS, according to Hindustan Times, on Sunday, August 3.

“NBEMS explicitly prohibits the candidate, from reproducing, transmitting or publishing any or some contents of this exam, in whole or in part, in any form or by any means verbal or written, electronic or mechanical for any purpose whatsoever,” the warning message issued on the NBEMS WhatsApp channel read.

Non-disclosure agreement compliance

NBEMS highlighted that all candidates were informed about the non-disclosure agreement (NDA), outlined in the exam’s information bulletin, and had acknowledged it prior to the test.

The board emphasised that sharing any exam content with friends, acquaintances, or third parties, including through online platforms or social media, is strictly prohibited.

“…NEET-PG is a proprietary examination and is conducted only by NBEMS. The contents of this exam are confidential, proprietary and are owned by NBEMS,” the board said.

Furthermore, “No content of this examination must be shared with friends, acquaintances or third parties including sharing through online means or via social media,” it added.

Consequences of violation

The board warned that any violation of the NEET PG non-disclosure agreement would result in severe consequences, including penal action, and potential cancellation of candidature.

The NEET PG 2025, a postgraduate medical entrance test, was conducted on August 3, 2025, in a single shift from 9.00 am to 12.30 pm. The computer-based exam took place at test centers across the country.