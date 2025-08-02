MBA: Registrations are now open for the NMAT exam! Here are DETAILS
The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC), which represents top global business schools and manages the Narsee Monjee Management Aptitude Test (NMAT) by GMAC exam, will open registrations for the 2025 testing cycle on August 1.
The NMAT by GMAC is recognised by leading institutions, including the Indian School of Business (ISB), SP Jain Institute of Management and Research (Global Management Programme), KJ Somaiya Institute of Management, TA Pai Management Institute (all MBA programs), Flame University (MBA and MBA in Communication Management), Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, Punjab (MBA), and Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS), among others.
To meet rising demand and better serve candidates, GMAC has increased its test centre network to 86 locations across 76 cities in India, making the exam more accessible and convenient.
Candidates can register online at www.mba.com/nmat.
For this cycle, the exam will be conducted only at test centres.
The 2025 testing window for the NMAT by GMAC exam will run from November 5 to December 1, 2025.
Candidates will benefit from a range of unique features, such as the following:
• The only Adaptive Indian MBA entrance exam that adapts to the ability of the candidate.
• Equal weightage across all three sections, and flexibility to choose section order.
• No negative marking for incorrect responses.
• 108 questions to be completed in 120 minutes.
• Two retake opportunities to improve scores.
• Instant score preview, and official scorecard within 48 hours.
• Personalised preparation with the 2025 NMAT by GMAC™ Official Guide and Practice Exams
The NMAT by GMAC is a computer-based exam comprising three sections:
- Language skills
- Quantitative skills
- Logical reasoning.
The registration window opens August 1, 2025, allowing candidates to schedule their exam according to their preferred date, time, and location.
The NMAT score is accepted by the following Institutes:
India
1. SVKM's Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies
2. K J Somaiya Institute of Management
3. Indian School of Business (ISB) – Advance Management Programme in Business Analytics (AMPBA)
4. S.P. Jain Institute of Management C Research (SPJIMR) - Global Management Programme (GMP)
5. XIM University
6. Great Lakes Institute of Management – (PGPM)
7. TA Pai Management Institute (TAPMI), A Constituent Unit of MAHE, Manipal
8. SDA Bocconi Asia Center
9. ICFAI Business School
10. SOIL Institute of Management
11. FLAME University
12. ISBR Business School
13. Alliance University
14. BML Munjal University
15. S P Jain School of Global Management
16. IFMR Graduate School of Business
17. Jindal Global Business School
18. ITM Business School, Navi Mumbai
19. Jain University (CMS Business School)
20. Amity University
21. VIT University
22. Shiv Nadar Institute of Management Studies
23. MIT World Peace University
24. Universal AI University
25. ATLAS – ISME School of Management and Entrepreneurship
26. SRM University
27. School of Petroleum Management (PDPU)
28. School of Business, Woxsen University
29. Thapar School of Management
30. Hyderabad Business School, GITAM University
31. Indus Business Academy (IBA), Bangalore
32. Bennett University
33. SRM University, Delhi – NCR, Sonepat
34. University of Petroleum C Energy Studies (UPES)
35. Mody University
36. Lovely Professional University
37. IILM University
38. IFIM College
39. Amrut Modi School of Management
40. Athena School of Management
41. Jagdish Sheth School of Management
42. GITAM Deemed to be University, Visakhapatnam
43. IIHMR University
44. BSE Institute Limited
45. Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law
46. Chitkara university
47. Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur (SPSU)
48. iMET Global
49. Myra School of Business
50. Rishihood University
51. Ansal University, Gurgaon
52. International School of Management Excellence, Bangalore
53. Sparsh Global Business School
54. Altera Institute – PGPM
55. NICMAR University
56. Adani University – MBA (Infrastructure Management)
57. HSB - Hari Shankar Singhania School of Business
58. PES University
Philippines
1. Asian Institute of Management
2. Ateneo Graduate School of Business
3. Virata School of Business, University of the Philippines
4. De La Salle University - Dasmariñas
5. School of Business Administration, Arellano University
6. De La Salle University
7. University of Santo Tomas Graduate School
8. St. Paul University Manila
Nigeria
1. Lagos Business School
2. Lead City University
3. Redeemer's University
4. Afe Babalola University
5. Covenant University
6. Caleb University
7. JHU Business School – James Hope University
South Africa
1. Gordon Institute of Business Science (GIBS)
2. Milpark Business School
3. North-West University
4. Rhodes Business School
5. University of South Africa (UNISA) – Graduate School of Business Leadership
6. Wits Business School
7. Nelson Mandela University Business School
8. University of Cape Town (UCT)
9. Johannesburg Business School, University of Johannesburg
10. Tshwane School of Business and Society, Tshwane University
Hungary
Corvinus University of Budapest
Morocco
1. Africa Business School
For further information, please visit: