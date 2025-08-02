MBA: Registrations are now open for the NMAT exam! Here are DETAILS

The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC), which represents top global business schools and manages the Narsee Monjee Management Aptitude Test (NMAT) by GMAC exam, will open registrations for the 2025 testing cycle on August 1.

The NMAT by GMAC is recognised by leading institutions, including the Indian School of Business (ISB), SP Jain Institute of Management and Research (Global Management Programme), KJ Somaiya Institute of Management, TA Pai Management Institute (all MBA programs), Flame University (MBA and MBA in Communication Management), Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, Punjab (MBA), and Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS), among others.

To meet rising demand and better serve candidates, GMAC has increased its test centre network to 86 locations across 76 cities in India, making the exam more accessible and convenient.

Candidates can register online at www.mba.com/nmat.

For this cycle, the exam will be conducted only at test centres.

The 2025 testing window for the NMAT by GMAC exam will run from November 5 to December 1, 2025.

Candidates will benefit from a range of unique features, such as the following:

• The only Adaptive Indian MBA entrance exam that adapts to the ability of the candidate.

• Equal weightage across all three sections, and flexibility to choose section order.

• No negative marking for incorrect responses.

• 108 questions to be completed in 120 minutes.

• Two retake opportunities to improve scores.

• Instant score preview, and official scorecard within 48 hours.

• Personalised preparation with the 2025 NMAT by GMAC™ Official Guide and Practice Exams

The NMAT by GMAC is a computer-based exam comprising three sections:

- Language skills

- Quantitative skills

- Logical reasoning.

The registration window opens August 1, 2025, allowing candidates to schedule their exam according to their preferred date, time, and location.

The NMAT score is accepted by the following Institutes:

India

1. SVKM's Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies

2. K J Somaiya Institute of Management

3. Indian School of Business (ISB) – Advance Management Programme in Business Analytics (AMPBA)

4. S.P. Jain Institute of Management C Research (SPJIMR) - Global Management Programme (GMP)

5. XIM University

6. Great Lakes Institute of Management – (PGPM)

7. TA Pai Management Institute (TAPMI), A Constituent Unit of MAHE, Manipal

8. SDA Bocconi Asia Center

9. ICFAI Business School

10. SOIL Institute of Management

11. FLAME University

12. ISBR Business School

13. Alliance University

14. BML Munjal University

15. S P Jain School of Global Management

16. IFMR Graduate School of Business

17. Jindal Global Business School

18. ITM Business School, Navi Mumbai

19. Jain University (CMS Business School)

20. Amity University

21. VIT University

22. Shiv Nadar Institute of Management Studies

23. MIT World Peace University

24. Universal AI University

25. ATLAS – ISME School of Management and Entrepreneurship

26. SRM University

27. School of Petroleum Management (PDPU)

28. School of Business, Woxsen University

29. Thapar School of Management

30. Hyderabad Business School, GITAM University

31. Indus Business Academy (IBA), Bangalore

32. Bennett University

33. SRM University, Delhi – NCR, Sonepat

34. University of Petroleum C Energy Studies (UPES)

35. Mody University

36. Lovely Professional University

37. IILM University

38. IFIM College

39. Amrut Modi School of Management

40. Athena School of Management

41. Jagdish Sheth School of Management

42. GITAM Deemed to be University, Visakhapatnam

43. IIHMR University

44. BSE Institute Limited

45. Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law

46. Chitkara university

47. Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur (SPSU)

48. iMET Global

49. Myra School of Business

50. Rishihood University

51. Ansal University, Gurgaon

52. International School of Management Excellence, Bangalore

53. Sparsh Global Business School

54. Altera Institute – PGPM

55. NICMAR University

56. Adani University – MBA (Infrastructure Management)

57. HSB - Hari Shankar Singhania School of Business

58. PES University

Philippines

1. Asian Institute of Management

2. Ateneo Graduate School of Business

3. Virata School of Business, University of the Philippines

4. De La Salle University - Dasmariñas

5. School of Business Administration, Arellano University

6. De La Salle University

7. University of Santo Tomas Graduate School

8. St. Paul University Manila

Nigeria

1. Lagos Business School

2. Lead City University

3. Redeemer's University

4. Afe Babalola University

5. Covenant University

6. Caleb University

7. JHU Business School – James Hope University

South Africa

1. Gordon Institute of Business Science (GIBS)

2. Milpark Business School

3. North-West University

4. Rhodes Business School

5. University of South Africa (UNISA) – Graduate School of Business Leadership

6. Wits Business School

7. Nelson Mandela University Business School

8. University of Cape Town (UCT)

9. Johannesburg Business School, University of Johannesburg

10. Tshwane School of Business and Society, Tshwane University

Hungary

Corvinus University of Budapest

Morocco

1. Africa Business School