Tripura Board announces 2025 Madhyamik and Higher secondary results. Here are HIGHLIGHTS

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) released the Class 10 (Madhyamik), and Class 12 (Higher Secondary) examination results, today, Wednesday, April 30, as announced by Board President Dr Dhananjay Gan Chowdhury during a press briefing.



Pass percentages

- Class 10 (Madhyamik): Achieved a pass percentage of 86.53%, with 29,670 students appearing (13,861 males and 15,809 females).

- Class 12 (Higher Secondary): Recorded a pass percentage of 79.29%, with 21,506 students appearing (9,920 males and 11,586 females).



District-wise performance

Class 10

- South Tripura: Topped with a 90.69% pass percentage.

- Gomati: Followed closely with 90.42%.

- Sepahijala: Secured 89.93%.



Class 12

- Sepahijala: Led with an 87.98% pass percentage.

- South Tripura: Achieved 82.47%.

- West Tripura: Recorded 82.20%.



Notable achievements

- Class 10: 345 schools celebrated a 100% pass percentage, with no schools reporting complete failure.

- Class 12: 39 schools achieved a 100% pass percentage, though three schools had no students who had passed.



How to access results?

Students can view their provisional scorecards on the official TBSE websites: tbresults.tripura.gov.in and tbse.tripura.gov.in. To access results, students must enter their roll number and roll code. Original mark sheets will be available at respective schools later.

Students are encouraged to regularly check the official TBSE websites for updates and further announcements.