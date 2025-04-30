Jharkhand Board (JAC) results are expected for Classes 10 and 12 on this date...? CHECK here...

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is gearing up to declare the Class 10 and 12 board exam results, with an expected release by mid-May 2025, based on past trends.



The Class 12 exams were held from February 11 to March 4, 2025, and the Class 10 exams continued from February 11 to March 9, 2025. While the official result date is yet to be confirmed, last year’s results were announced on April 19 for Class 10, and April 30 for Class 12, suggesting a similar timeframe for this year.



Where to check results?

Students can access their JAC Class 10 and 12 results 2025, on the following official websites:



- jac.nic.in

- jacresults.com

- jac.jharkhand.gov.in



How to check JAC results 2025

To download their results, students should follow these steps:



1. Visit jacresults.com.

2. Select the relevant link: “Results of Annual Secondary Examination – 2025” for Class 10 or “Results of Class XII Annual Examination – 2025” for Class 12.

3. Enter the roll code and roll number.

4. Click ‘Submit’ to view the result.

5. Download and print the result for future reference.



Previous year performance

In 2024, JAC reported strong performances across streams:



- Class 12: Pass percentages were 72.7% for Science, 90.60% for Commerce, and 93.7% for Arts.



- Class 10: The overall pass percentage was 90.39%, with girls (91%) outperforming boys (89.7%). Of these students, 54.2% secured first division, 40.60% earned second division, and 5.17% passed with third division.



Passing criteria and grace marks

To pass the JAC board exams, students must achieve at least 23 out of 70 marks per subject, and 33 out of 100 overall. The JAC provides grace marks under specific conditions:



- Up to 5% shortfall in one subject may be compensated with grace marks.



- Students failing two subjects by less than 3% in each may receive grace marks for both.



Those missing a higher division by 5% or less may be awarded grace marks to advance to the next division.



Advisory

Students are advised to regularly check the official JAC websites for updates on the result announcement and further instructions.