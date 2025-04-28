NTA launches platform to report suspicious claims related to NEET-UG 2025

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has launched a dedicated platform to report suspicious claims and activities surrounding the NEET UG 2025 examination.

In a recent press release, NTA urged candidates to remain vigilant and avoid falling prey to unscrupulous elements attempting to mislead students through malpractice and false promises.

The reporting portal allows candidates and the general public to alert authorities about any suspicious activity under three main categories:

Unauthorised websites or social media accounts claiming NEET UG 2025 paper access





Individuals offering access to exam content





Impersonators posing as NTA officials or government representatives





The NTA clarified that the reporting process has been made simple and user-friendly, allowing individuals to submit details about what they observed, where and when the incident took place, and upload any supporting evidence.

This move aligns with the provisions of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, a law designed to combat malpractice in public examinations and protect the integrity of the process. The act imposes stringent penalties for offences related to exam fraud.

Candidates and witnesses have been advised to report any suspicious activity promptly through the official NTA websites — nta.ac.in or neet.nta.ac.in. The reporting window will remain open until 5.00 pm IST on May 4, 2025.