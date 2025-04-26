NCET 2025 admit card released! Exam set for April 29. DIRECT LINK for downloading admit card here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued admit cards for the National Common Entrance Test (NCET) 2025, scheduled for April 29, 2025. The exam facilitates admission to the four-year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) for the 2025-26 academic session in select central and state universities, including the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Regional Institutes of Education (RIEs), and government colleges.



Candidates can download their NCET 2025 admit cards from the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/NCET. The exam city intimation slip was released earlier on April 21, 2025.



How to download NCET 2025 admit card

To get the admit card, candidates should follow these steps:



1. Visit exams.nta.ac.in/NCET.

2. Click on the admit card download link on the homepage.

3. Enter the application number and date of birth.

4. Submit the details to download the admit card.



Candidates need the following to access their admit card:

Application number

Date of birth



Direct Link



Important instructions

The NTA emphasised that candidates must carefully review the instructions on the admit card. Here is what you should note.



- The admit card is issued provisionally, subject to eligibility verification at later stages of the admission process.

- Issuance of admit cards does not confirm final eligibility.

- Candidates must not alter or tamper with the admit card’s details, photograph, signature, or other elements, as this will be treated as Unfair Means (UFM) and penalised per NTA rules.

- Candidates should preserve a copy of the admit card in good condition for future reference.



Support for candidates

For assistance with downloading the admit card, candidates can:



- Call: 011-40759000 or 011-69227700

- Email: ncet@nta.ac.in



Candidates are advised to regularly check the NTA websites, nta.ac.in and exams.nta.ac.in/NCET, for the latest updates regarding the NCET 2025 examination.