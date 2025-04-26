Maharashtra: MSCE Pune declares scholarship exam results for Class 5 and 8

The Maharashtra State Examination Council (MSCE) announced the results for the 5th and 8th scholarship exams 2025, on Friday, April 25, 2025.



Over 5.46 lakh Class 5 students and 3.65 lakh Class 8 students participated in the exams held on February 9, 2025, according to Moneycontrol.



Scorecards are now available on the official MSCE websites.



Key details

Exam date: February 9, 2025

Participants: Approximately 5.46 lakh (Class 5) and 3.65 lakh (Class 8)

Result date: April 25, 2025 (interim results)



Here are steps to check the results

To access the MSCE Pune Scholarship Exam 2025 scorecards, follow these steps:



1) Visit the official websites at www.mscepune.in or www.puppssmsce.in.

2) Navigate to the “Scholarship Exam Result” section.

3) Enter the student’s date of birth and seat number.

4) Click on “Submit” to view the scorecard.

5) Download and print the scorecard for future reference.



Score verification and other correction processes

1) Score rechecking: Students can request verification via their school login from April 25 to May 4, 2025.



2) Detail corrections: Errors in names or other details must be submitted online by May 4, 2025.



3) Urban/rural or curriculum corrections: Schools should send a signed request from the principal to puppsshelpdesk@gmail.com.



Following the verification process, MSCE will release the final merit list. Qualified students will be eligible for scholarships as per the Maharashtra government guidelines.