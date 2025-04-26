KPSC releases admit cards for gazetted probationers Mains exam 2023-24

The Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) has issued admit cards for the Gazetted Probationers (Group A & B) Mains examination 2023-24.



Candidates who passed the preliminary exam can now download their hall tickets from the official KPSC website.



The Mains exam is set for the first week of May 2025.



Exam schedule

The KPSC Mains Examination will take place on the following dates:



- May 3, 2025

- May 5, 2025

- May 7, 2025

- May 9, 2025



Candidates should carefully review the schedule and attend the exams for their respective subjects on the designated dates.



Steps to download admit card

To get the KPSC Mains admit card, follow these steps:



1. Visit the official KPSC website at kpsc.kar.nic.in.

2. Go to the “What’s New” section and find the Mains exam admit card link.

3. Click the link to access the login page.

4. Enter your registration number and password to log in.

5. Download the admit card displayed on the screen and print it for exam day.



Important guidelines for candidates

1) Bring required documents: Carry a printed copy of the admit card and a valid photo ID (example, Aadhaar, Voter ID, or Passport) to the exam centre.



2) Verify information: Check all details on the admit card, including personal information, exam date, and venue.



3) Contact KPSC immediately if any discrepancies are found.



4) Adhere to rules: Arrive early at the exam center, and follow all instructions outlined on the admit card to ensure a smooth examination process.