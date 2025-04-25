UP Board Class 10 and 12 results to be declared today. Here are EASY steps to download results

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is set to announce the Class 10 and 12 board examination results today, Friday, April 25, 2025.



Over 54 lakh students await their results, which will be available online and through DigiLocker.



Details

The UPMSP will declare the Class 10 and 12 results at 12.30 pm during a press conference at its headquarters in Prayagraj.



Students can access their results on the official websites: upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, and results.digilocker.gov.in.



The UP board exams took place from February 24 to March 12, 2025, across 8,140 centres in the state. A total of 54,37,233 students were eligible to appear for the examinations.

The evaluation process was conducted from March 19 to April 2, 2025, at 261 centres across Uttar Pradesh.



How to check UP Board results online?

To get results on the official UP Board website, follow these steps:



1. Visit upresults.nic.in.

2. Click on the Class 10th or 12th results link on the homepage.

3. Enter your login credentials and submit.

4. View and download your result for future reference.



Want to check results via DigiLocker? Here's how

Students can also check their results on DigiLocker by following these steps:



1. Go to results.digilocker.gov.in.

2. Navigate to the "Board Results" section.

3. Select "Uttar Pradesh Board of High School and Intermediate Education" (UP Board).

4. Choose the exam year (2025) and Class (10th or 12th).

5. Enter your roll number, class, date of birth, and other required details.

6. Submit to view your result.

7. Download and print the result for records.



Last year Class 12 toppers

The 2024 Class 12 students who showcased exceptional performance:

- Rank 1: Shubham Verma (489 marks)

- Rank 2: Vishu Chaudhary, Kajal Singh, Raj Verma, Kashish Maurya, Charli Gupta, Sujata Pandey (488 marks)

- Rank 3: Sheetal Verma, Kashish Yadav, Aaditya Kumar Yadav, Anksha Vishvakarma, Palak Singh (487 marks)



In 2024, 25,78,008 students registered for the Class 12 exams, with 24,52,830 appearing and 20,26,067 passing, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 82.60%.



Class 10 performance in 2024

Last year, 29,47,335 students registered for the UPMSP Class 10 exam, of whom 27,49,364 appeared and 24,62,026 passed. The overall pass percentage was 89.55 per cent.



Prachi Nigam secured the top position in the Class 10 exam by securing 591/600 (98.50 per cent) marks.