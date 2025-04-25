Nagaland Board to announce HSLC and HSSLC results today at 1 pm. Step-by-step instructions to download results HERE

The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) is set to release the Class 10 (HSLC) and Class 12 (HSSLC) board exam results today, Friday, April 25, 2025, at 1 pm.

Students can access their scores on the official NBSE website, nbsenl.edu.in, using their roll number, date of birth, and exam year.



Result announcement details

The NBSE will activate the result link for HSLC and HSSLC exams at 1 pm on April 25, 2025.

Students can check their scores on the official website, nbsenl.edu.in, by navigating to the ‘Examination Results’ section.

The provisional marksheet, available in PDF format, can be downloaded and saved for reference until original documents are issued by the board.

Students are advised to have their roll number, date of birth, and exam category handy to avoid delays.



Steps to check NBSE HSLC and HSSLC results

To access the NBSE Class 10 (HSLC) and Class 12 (HSSLC) results, follow these steps:



1. Visit the official NBSE website at nbsenl.edu.in.

2. On the homepage, click on the ‘Examination Results’ link.

3. Select either ‘HSLC 2025’ or ‘HSSLC 2025’ based on your class.

4. Enter your roll number, date of birth, and exam year in the login window.

5. The result will appear in PDF format.

6. Download and save the PDF, ensuring all details are correct.

7. Contact your school immediately if you notice any discrepancies in the marksheet.



Alternative method: Checking results via SMS

For students facing issues with website access due to heavy traffic or connectivity problems, NBSE offers an SMS-based result-checking option.

To check Class 12 (HSSLC) results, type NB12 Roll Number, and send it to 56070. The result details will be sent directly to the registered mobile number.

Ensure the roll number is entered accurately to receive the correct information.

Last years' trends

The NBSE HSLC results have shown varying pass percentages over the past five years, demonstrating the academic performance of Class 10 students:



2020: 70.03%

2021: 69.42%

2022: 64.69%

2023: 70.32%

2024: 71.87%

Additional information

The NBSE conducted the HSLC exams from February 12 to 24, 2025, and the HSSLC exams from February 11 to March 7, 2025.

A total of 23,267 students appeared for the HSLC exams, while 17,194 students took the HSSLC exams across Arts, Science, and Commerce streams.

Original marksheets will be distributed to schools by Centre Superintendents between May 2 and May 6, 2025. Students dissatisfied with their results can apply for a re-check within 15 days of the result announcement for a fee of Rs 500 per subject.