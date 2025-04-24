CUET PG 2025: Objection window closes today! Here's how you can challenge the answer key...

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the correction window for the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduates (CUET PG) 2025 Answer Key today, Thursday, April 24, 2025. It can be challenged by candidates up to 11.00 pm today.



It had previously released the provisional answer key on April 22, 2025.



Candidates can access their question papers and response sheets on the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG, to evaluate their performance and raise objections.



Exam details

Conducted from March 13 to April 1, 2025, CUET PG 2025 covered 157 subjects. The provisional answer key enables candidates to estimate their scores before the final results are announced.



Objection Window

Candidates can challenge discrepancies in the Answer Key until 11 pm on April 24, 2025. A non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per question is required for each objection submitted online.



How to challenge the answer key

To raise objections, follow these steps:



1. Visit exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG and log in using your application number, password or date of birth.

2. Click the "View/Challenge Answer Key" link.

3. Review question IDs and correct options.

4. Select responses to challenge and upload supporting PDF documents.

5. Submit claims, review, and modify if needed.

6. Click "Save Claim and Pay Fee" to complete the process.



A panel of subject experts will review all objections. Based on their findings, a final answer key will be released, which will be used to compute the results. No further challenges will be accepted after the final key is issued.