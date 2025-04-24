Bihar OFSS 11th admission 2025: Registration begins today, April 24

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will begin registration for Bihar Online Facilitation System for Students (OFSS) Class XI admissions, 2025, today, April 24, 2025.

Candidates seeking admission to class XI can apply through the official website, ofssbihar.net, until the deadline of May 3, 2025.

How to register online

To register for Bihar OFSS 11th Admission 2025, candidates should follow these steps:



1. Visit the official website: ofssbihar.net.

2. Click on the Bihar OFSS 11th Admission 2025 registration link on the homepage.

3. On the new page, complete the registration process.

4. Log in to the account after registration.

5. Fill out the application form and pay the application fee.

6. Submit the form and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the confirmation for future reference.

Application fee

The application fee for all candidates is Rs 350. Payments must be made online using a debit card, credit card, or net banking.

Bihar board class X result 2025

The Bihar Board announced the Class X results on March 29, 2025.

A total of 15,58,077 students appeared for the exam, with 12,79,294 passing, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 82.11%.

Here is the accumulated data for the number of students appearing in the exam

Male students

- Appeared: 7,52,685

- Passed: 6,29,620

- Failed: 1,23,065

Female students

- Appeared: 8,05,392

- Passed: 6,49,674

- Failed: 1,55,718

- Pass percentage: 80.67%