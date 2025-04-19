CUET-PG 2025 answer key expected soon: Here's what you need to know

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release the Common University Entrance Test - Postgraduate (CUET-PG) 2025 provisional answer key for 157 subjects, for which, exams were conducted between March 13 and April 1, 2025.

While no official date has been announced yet, based on past trends, the answer key is typically released within a week after the exam concludes.

Why the delay?

This year, however, the release of the answer key seems to be delayed due to unspecified reasons.

Candidates are advised to stay alert as the answer key could be published any time this week on the official NTA CUET-PG website — exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG.

The CUET-PG 2025 was conducted over 16 days and across 43 shifts, accommodating around 4.12 lakh unique registered candidates who appeared for the exam nationwide.

Along with the answer key, the CUET-PG 2025 response sheet or candidate’s answer sheet will also be made available. This PDF document allows candidates to match their answers with the official key. To download it, candidates will need their application number and date of birth.

How to download CUET-PG 2025 answer key:

1. Visit: exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG

2. Click on the “Answer Key” link

3. Log in using your application number and date of birth

4. Enter the security pin and submit

5. View and download the provisional answer key

While only exam takers can view the provisional key, the final answer key will be accessible to everyone, as per Shiksha.com.