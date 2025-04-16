KCET 2025: KEA notifies dress code — here’s what you need to know

Ahead of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2025 exams, the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released general dress code guidelines on its official site, reported Careers360.

All candidates must comply with the dress code, which are also printed on the admit cards issued on April 6.

The KCET 2025 exams will be conducted between April 15 and 17. Find a detailed breakdown of what to wear — and what to avoid — below.

Although the KEA has not specified a formal dress code for KCET 2025, candidates are still expected to follow certain guidelines regarding appropriate attire on exam day.

The general dress code guidelines for KCET 2025 are outlined below. Candidates must adhere to these instructions while appearing for the examination:

• Candidates are advised to wear loose, comfortable clothing on exam day. Outfits with excessive layers or numerous pockets should be avoided.

• Clothing with hidden or concealed pockets is discouraged, as it may raise suspicion during security checks.

• Opt for subtle, muted colours. Bright or flashy attire is best avoided.

• Minimise the use of metallic accessories or clothing with metal details, as these may set off metal detectors and delay entry.

• Masks should not be worn during the frisking process. If a candidate must wear a mask for medical or personal reasons, they should inform the exam centre authorities in advance.

Dress code for KCET 2025

For males:

While there is no strict dress code for male candidates appearing for KCET 2025, the following guidelines are recommended:

• Avoid wearing full-sleeved shirts or trousers with multiple pockets, as they may lead to additional security checks.

• Opt for simple footwear like slippers or sliders. Fully covered shoes or sandals are not recommended, as candidates may be asked to remove them during frisking.

• Refrain from wearing bulky belts with large buckles, as these may trigger metal detectors and cause delays.

For females:

Although the KCET 2025 admit card does not mention a specific dress code for female candidates, the following general guidelines should be followed:

• Avoid wearing flashy or overly bright clothing. Opt for simple and modest attire.

• Clothes with heavy embroidery or decorative accents are not permitted. Long gowns or frocks should also be avoided.

• Hijabs are allowed; however, candidates wearing them are advised to arrive early for necessary verification procedures.

• Footwear should be basic and comfortable. Closed-toe sandals or heels are discouraged.

General guidelines for KCET 2025

Apart from the dress code, KCET 2025 candidates must also be mindful of other important exam-day guidelines. Certain items are strictly prohibited inside the examination hall, including electronic devices such as smartwatches and calculators, printed or written material of any kind, and eatables.

To avoid any inconvenience, candidates are advised to carry only the essentials. Permitted items include the KCET 2025 admit card, a valid photo ID, a transparent water bottle, and a ballpoint pen.

Adhering to these instructions will help ensure a smooth and hassle-free examination experience.