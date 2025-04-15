NEET-MDS 2025 admit cards expected TODAY | Here is your exam-day guide

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is expected to release the admit card for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Masters of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) 2025 today, April 15.

Candidates who have registered for the exam can now download their admit cards from the official website – nbe.edu.in – using their application ID and password.

The NEET MDS 2025 exam is scheduled to be held on April 19, 2025.

When out, candidates can access their admit cards through the following steps:

Visit the official NBEMS website: www.nbe.edu.in Click on the “NEET-MDS” section. Log in using your Application ID and password. Click on the link to download the admit card. Verify all details for accuracy. Save and print the document for future reference.

It is important to note that the admit card is available only in online mode. NBEMS does not send admit cards via post or email.

Candidates must ensure their login credentials are accessible. In case of forgotten details, the “Forgot Password” option can be used, and NBEMS will send the retrieval link via email or SMS.

Exam day schedule

The NEET MDS 2025 will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm, with entry closing at 1.30 pm. Here is the detailed schedule:

Entry to exam centre begins: 12.00 noon

Last entry allowed: 1.30 pm

Access to login screen: 1.45 pm

Reading instructions: 1.50 pm

Exam starts: 2.00 pm

Exam ends: 5.00 pm

NBEMS has introduced time-bound sections this year.

As per the guidelines, “Candidates will be restricted to proceed to the next part until the allotted time of the previous part is over, and will not be allowed to revisit or modify previous answers.”

What to carry?

Candidates must carry the following items:

NEET MDS 2025 Admit Card

Valid photo ID proof (PAN Card, Aadhaar, Passport, Voter ID, or Driving License)

One passport-size photograph (same as uploaded during registration)

Items strictly prohibited include bags, books, calculators, smartwatches, mobile phones, food items, and all types of jewellery or metallic objects.

Exam pattern and syllabus

The NEET MDS 2025 exam comprises 240 multiple-choice questions, divided into two parts:

Part A: 100 questions (75 minutes)

Part B: 140 questions (105 minutes)

Each correct answer carries 4 marks, while 1 mark is deducted for each incorrect response. No marks are awarded or deducted for unanswered questions.

The total duration of the test is three hours, and it will be conducted in English via a computer-based (CBT) format across 56 cities in India.

The syllabus covers all subjects taught during the BDS course as per the DCI Revised Regulations, 2007. These include General Anatomy, Biochemistry, Dental Materials, Oral Pathology, Periodontology, and Public Health Dentistry, among others.

With just four days to go, candidates are advised to visit their exam centres in advance, ensure all required documents are ready, and adhere strictly to the exam day guidelines to avoid last-minute hassles.